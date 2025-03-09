New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets June 2025 release date

Hideo Kojima has announced that the follow up to Death Stranding will launch this summer.
Donovan Erskine
5

Kojima Productions held a panel at SXSW 2025 where founder Hideo Kojima shared new details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. After providing the latest look at the story and gameplay, Hideo Kojima confirmed that Death Stranding 2 will be released on June 26, 2025.

We got a release date for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach after a new 10-minute trailer debuted at SXSW 2025. The trailer gave an extensive look at the story, showing us the chaos that’ll come with Sam Porter Bridges’ latest adventure. We also see more of Troy Baker’s Higgs, and Elle Fanning as Tomorrow. We also see many of the game’s new environments.

Death Stranding 2 will also receive a Collector’s Edition, which will include a 15” Magellan Man statue, a 3” Dollman figurine, a letter from Hideo Kojima, and a slew of in-game items. Players who buy the Collector’s Edition will also receive 48 hours early access to Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the latest AAA title to get a 2025 release date. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the next project from Kojima Productions.

