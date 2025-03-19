New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find Chief Cuckoo - Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Chief Cuckoo is an egotistical and violent ronin who answers to nobody but himself in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Shacknews
The Kabukimono are a group of lawless Ronin who can be found ruling various parts of Japan and ignoring little things like law and order in Assassin's Creed Shadow. Shin'nyo will ask you to deal with them, as he has so many people coming to his shrine with tales of woe. This is where to find Chief Cuckoo.

Where to find Chief Cuckoo at Katano Oil Trading - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Chief Cuckoo can be found at the Katano Oil Trading to the west of the Katano Castle in the Izumi Settsu region. He is hiding away in the Oil Trading Company with some thugs. The most likely place for him to be is in a small building to the southeast. You will need to sneak around and make sure you use your Eagle Vision to tag all the thugs.

If you wish, you can take out all the enemies and loot the place, as there are a lot of good loot and resources here. The main target, however, is Chief Cuckoo. He will be armed with a sword and is a pretty standard enemy, but the ones to watch are two higher-level Ronin and one large Elite that will spam kicks and punches. I would suggest just sticking to the rooftops to the outside of the compound, waiting for Chief Cuckoo to enter the small building with explosive barrels in it, and then hitting one with a Kunai. 

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

