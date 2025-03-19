How to get new weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows You will need to constantly improve your arsenal to stay ahead of your enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

When you first start Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will be relying on just your starter equipment to keep you alive. You will be able to get your hands on new gear, and how fast you can do this will make a big difference in the opening hours. This is how to start getting your hands on better equipment that will make you more effective in combat.

There are a number of ways to get new weapons and armor, but some of them take longer to get to than others. There is also a difference in how costly they can be and the overall quality of the gear you might get. All gear also has a level, and if you want to use it, you will need to be at least at least at that level yourself. If you find something that is too high a level for you to use, stash it in your inventory and switch to it when you level up.

Loot Boxes

Source: Shacknews

It's hard to type the words "loot boxes" and not scare people, but I don't mean paid loot boxes; I mean small boxes and crates you can find in the world as you explore. Open these, and you can find weapons, armor, helpful items, headgear, or trinkets. As you are traveling through the world, hold the left trigger or the right mouse button to bring up any items of interest nearby. This could be resources or even a loot crate.

Don't forget to do this from the beginning of the game, as you never know what you are walking past.

Gear Vendors

Source: Shacknews

Gear Vendors can be found in towns and cities, and they will sell you any items that you could hope for. Weapons and armor can cost quite a bit of Mun, so you may need to farm some up if you find something that you really like. You can find Mun by taking out enemies, finishing quests, opening creates and boxes, finishing contracts you can get at Kakurega, and many more ways.

Finishing Quests

Source: Shacknews

If you check the Objectives screen, you will see all the quests that you can complete. Some will be from specific quest givers, while others will be related to story progression or the bosses you are trying to hunt down. Finishing up these quests will get you the gear as a reward, and some quests in the game have very powerful items that will prove to be very useful.

