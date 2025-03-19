New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find all lost pages at the Tennoji Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows

This sprawling temple hides plenty of secrets in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Like all the temples in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the massive ruins at Tennoji have some lost pages that you can find. Doing so will net you another all-important Knowledge Point, so you don't want to miss out if you plan on upgrading your skills.

Where to find all lost pages at the Tennoji Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Lost page locations in Tennoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

The lost pages are pretty well spread out around the temple, and this temple is heavily guarded with about two dozen enemies. You can, if you wish, slowly take them all out. This is what I did, as it made grabbing the loot boxes and resources here much easier. I managed to get some new weapons and plenty of building materials for my homestead.

Lost Page #1

The first lost page at Tennoji Temple
Source: Shacknews

The first lost page can be found in the northeast corner of the inner temple courtyard. There is a sleeping guard nearby, just beside a pond, and the lost page is hidden in a hollowed tree trunk. It is possible to sneak in and grab it without waking him, but be mindful of the guards to the north and south.

Lost Page #2

The second lost page at Tennoji Temple
Source: Shacknews

The second lost page is at a grave over the main wall to the west of the temple. There are no guards on the outside part of the wall, but quite a few patrol the inside, so be careful.

Lost Page #3

The third Lost Page at Tennoji Temple
Source: Shacknews

This lost page can be found on the top floor of a small tower near the main temple building on the west side of the complex. Just climb up to the roof, and you can drop down through a damaged section to grab it.

When you have all three, you will earn yet another Knowledge Point to go toward those all-important skills and abilities. 

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola