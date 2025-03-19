Where to find all lost pages at the Tennoji Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows This sprawling temple hides plenty of secrets in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Like all the temples in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the massive ruins at Tennoji have some lost pages that you can find. Doing so will net you another all-important Knowledge Point, so you don't want to miss out if you plan on upgrading your skills.

The lost pages are pretty well spread out around the temple, and this temple is heavily guarded with about two dozen enemies. You can, if you wish, slowly take them all out. This is what I did, as it made grabbing the loot boxes and resources here much easier. I managed to get some new weapons and plenty of building materials for my homestead.

Lost Page #1

The first lost page can be found in the northeast corner of the inner temple courtyard. There is a sleeping guard nearby, just beside a pond, and the lost page is hidden in a hollowed tree trunk. It is possible to sneak in and grab it without waking him, but be mindful of the guards to the north and south.

Lost Page #2

The second lost page is at a grave over the main wall to the west of the temple. There are no guards on the outside part of the wall, but quite a few patrol the inside, so be careful.

Lost Page #3

This lost page can be found on the top floor of a small tower near the main temple building on the west side of the complex. Just climb up to the roof, and you can drop down through a damaged section to grab it.

When you have all three, you will earn yet another Knowledge Point to go toward those all-important skills and abilities.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.