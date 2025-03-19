Where to find Heiji the Blacksmith - Assassin's Creed Shadows You need to find Heiji the Blacksmith in Assassin's Creed Shadows to help in your adventure, but that is easier said than done.

If you want to build up your hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need a blacksmith to help you out, and that means finding a character called Heiji. This is one of the first missions you will get from your Objectives screen, which means it might be just a little confusing. This is where to find him.

Where to find Heiji the Blacksmith - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

Heiji can be found in the firearm district of Sakai, which is on the east coast of the Izumi Settsu region. When you first arrive, you will just be told that he is at his smithy, which is near the shops. You can, if you wish, use Scouts to investigate this mission and narrow down his location, or you can explore the town.

To use Scouts, you will need an intel charge, and if you don't have one, you can visit a Kakurega to buy one for 200 Mon. Hover over the area of the map you wish to scout, in this case, the northern part of the town of Sakai, and then press X. Select one scout, or more if you wish to scan a large area, and then hit the prompted button to use them. Any mission objective within the scout area will then be marked by a blue waypoint.

You can see his exact location shown on the map above. When you find him, he is being attacked by some bandits, so kill them all and then talk to him. He will tell you a little about his life and then agree to join your efforts, heading off to your hideout in the Katano Foothills.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.