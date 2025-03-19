Where to find all three Lost Pages at the Makinoodera Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows The lost pages at Makinoodera Temple are your first collectible in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

When you get through the opening portion of Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will find yourself adjusting to your new life in the ruins of Makinoodera Temple. Here, all is peaceful, and your first collectibles will be close by. This is where to find all three lost pages.

Where to find all three lost pages at the Makinoodera Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are three different pages to collect at the Makinoodera Temple, and doing so will get you some useful rewards. You can find all the locations of all three of the pages below. When you get close to the pages, you should see a small scroll symbol on your HUD, and you will also hear strange chime sounds that let you know you are close to them.

The first lost page

Source: Shacknews

This can be found just to the southeast of the central burnt-out building. When you start on your task to cut bamboo, as part of the Unpayable Debt quest, follow the blue waypoint right until you get to a stone carving on your right, and the lost page will be lying on the ground beside it.

The second lost page

Source: Shacknews

The second lost page can be found on the upper level of a small ruined building to the southwest of the main burnt-out building. Use your grapple hooking to climb up to the top level to get it.

The third lost page

Source: Shacknews

The third and final lost page can be found on the ground floor of a building to the northeast of the main temple building. This is hiding between some boxes, so use your sword to smash them and then grab it.

When you have all three, you will earn a Knowledge Point and also 500 XP. This will get you a little closer to your next Knowledge Rank and a new skill.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.