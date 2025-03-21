Does Assassin's Creed Shadows support cross save and cross progression? Looking to take your adventure in Assassin's Creed Shadows onto different platforms? Then there is some good news.

If you're the kind of person who does not deny yourself the finer things in life and plays games across all manner of different platforms, you may be curious about cross-save and cross-progression in Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you were hoping to spend your time in Japan on different consoles or bouncing over to Steam for a while, then the news is good.

Does Assassin's Creed Shadows support cross-save and cross-progression?

Source: Ubisoft

Yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows support cross-save and cross-progression, which is good news for the platform hoppers out there. In a recent

To avail of this feature, you will need a Ubisoft account.

Select "Create an Account" from the login page.

Complete the form provided. (Using a disposable email address is not possible when creating a Ubisoft account.)

Review the Terms of Use, Terms of Sale, and Privacy Policy and accept the policies.

Terms of Use, Terms of Sale, and Privacy Policy and accept the policies. Select "Create a Ubisoft account".

Follow the on-screen instructions to validate your email address.

After that, you need to make sure you link the platforms you plan on playing on to your Ubisoft account, and then you'll need to own a copy of the game on each platform. Content earned in-game will be shared across platforms, but DLC, pre-order content, in-store purchases, etc., will not be.

