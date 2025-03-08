Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2025

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Lab work

Bunsen and Beaker do some field work alongside Mythbusters' Adam Savage.

Once more Around the Horn

With ESPN announcing the end of Around the Horn, Tony Reali talks to Dan LeBatard about the end being near.

Play ball!

Major League Baseball's latest teaser taps into Demon Slayer.

After these messages

I dig video game commercials, so yes, I'll watch the Angry Video Game Nerd remember some of the best.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Wu-Tang Clan.

