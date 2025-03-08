New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2025

It's the start of the weekend. Come join us!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Lab work

Bunsen and Beaker do some field work alongside Mythbusters' Adam Savage.

Once more Around the Horn

With ESPN announcing the end of Around the Horn, Tony Reali talks to Dan LeBatard about the end being near.

Play ball!

Major League Baseball's latest teaser taps into Demon Slayer.

After these messages

I dig video game commercials, so yes, I'll watch the Angry Video Game Nerd remember some of the best.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Wu-Tang Clan.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola