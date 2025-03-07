Evening Reading - March 7, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. We're starting the month of March right. It's time to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Here's a look at some more of the classes coming to Baldur's Gate 3's next update.

Before we hang up our gauntlets for the weekend, we’ve released a news post! 📜Our latest Steam post covers our upcoming patch priorities and updates. store.steampowered.com/news/app/231...



[image or embed] — Knights In Tight Spaces (@kitspacesgame.bsky.social) March 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Knights in Tight Spaces released earlier this week and you can read our full review right now. It already looks like the team is about to address one of our cons regarding the story.

Resident Evil, coming soon to a theater near you.

Take a look at the latest Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite.

Finally, one of the things I love most about Hearthstone card reveal time is the Wronchi video. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Love wins

BREAKING: NAGOYA HIGH COURT RULES JAPAN'S BAN ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL pic.twitter.com/KOEhLM4t9P — 由仁アリン Arin Yuni (@Arin_Yumi) March 7, 2025

Celebrate love triumphing once again.

Farewell, Space Cowboy

We lost a giant this week with the passing of George Lowe, the Adult Swim pioneer who was Space Ghost. There will never be another like him.

Kabong With Me an episode from today’s last batch of episodes Where George Lowe voiced Space Ghost for the final time



[image or embed] — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (@hbscreencaps.bsky.social) March 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM

And here's how he went out, like a total champion.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love randomizers, but couldn't decide which to feature. So here's one for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and another featuring Quake.

And come back next week, where we'll check in on Frost Fatales, who are raising money for the National Women's Law Center.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Happy Birthday to the big man!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

It would take something Earth-shattering to knock John Cena's heel turn out of this spot. With that said...

The great Lex Luger is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and he stands up from his wheelchair upon receiving the news.

Tonight in video game music

<a href="https://radicaldreamland.bandcamp.com/album/earthblade-across-the-bounds-of-fate">EARTHBLADE ~ Across the Bounds of Fate by Lena Raine</a>

Earthblade was sadly canceled earlier this year. For Bandcamp Friday, here's what would have been the soundtrack.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for March!