New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 7, 2025

Come wrap up your week with us here at Shacknews.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. We're starting the month of March right. It's time to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Here's a look at some more of the classes coming to Baldur's Gate 3's next update.

Before we hang up our gauntlets for the weekend, we’ve released a news post! 📜Our latest Steam post covers our upcoming patch priorities and updates. store.steampowered.com/news/app/231...

[image or embed]

— Knights In Tight Spaces (@kitspacesgame.bsky.social) March 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Knights in Tight Spaces released earlier this week and you can read our full review right now. It already looks like the team is about to address one of our cons regarding the story.

Resident Evil, coming soon to a theater near you.

Take a look at the latest Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite.

Finally, one of the things I love most about Hearthstone card reveal time is the Wronchi video. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Love wins

Celebrate love triumphing once again.

Farewell, Space Cowboy

This is a poignant tribute during Lexington Comic-Con this weekend.

[image or embed]

— Andy Merrill “Brak” & I maybe love🫘 (@amerrill2.bsky.social) March 7, 2025 at 12:11 PM

We lost a giant this week with the passing of George Lowe, the Adult Swim pioneer who was Space Ghost. There will never be another like him.

Kabong With Me an episode from today’s last batch of episodes Where George Lowe voiced Space Ghost for the final time

[image or embed]

— Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (@hbscreencaps.bsky.social) March 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM

And here's how he went out, like a total champion.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love randomizers, but couldn't decide which to feature. So here's one for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and another featuring Quake.

And come back next week, where we'll check in on Frost Fatales, who are raising money for the National Women's Law Center.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Happy Birthday to the big man!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

It would take something Earth-shattering to knock John Cena's heel turn out of this spot. With that said...

The great Lex Luger is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and he stands up from his wheelchair upon receiving the news.

Tonight in video game music

Earthblade was sadly canceled earlier this year. For Bandcamp Friday, here's what would have been the soundtrack.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola