How to change armor color and pigments - Monster Hunter Wilds

How to change armor color and pigments in Monster Hunter Wilds is a fairly simple process, though it's one that you can go through most of the game without realizing how it works. You can change pigments at any point when you're at a camp in Wilds, but the feature is only available for certain armor types. Even then, not every armor set lets you change its pigment. Still, on the bright side, it's a free change, so for the sets that do let you swap colors, you can mix and match as much as you want.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to change armor color with pigments

Once you unlock pigments and have the right armor – that's your starting gear, DLC armor, and any additional layered armor pieces – head to your tent. You can do this at a region's base camp or at any intact pop-up camp in the wild. Scroll the menu over to the appearance menu, and select "Change Equipment Appearance."

This opens the layered armor menu where you can choose different pieces from an armor set. Choose the piece you want, and move the cursor to the right so it's hovering over one of the two dark-colored squares. These are your dye channels. Most pieces of armor let you dye both channels, but occasionally, you'll run into one that just has a single channel.

Anyway, select the channel you want to use, and you'll open a dye menu the same as the one you use when creating your character for the first time. Pick your color, save your choice, and you're good to go.

Unlike editing your character appearance, changing armor color is free and doesn't require the use of any specific items.

Is there a rainbow pigment in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Previous Monster Hunter games reward you with a rainbow pigment for completing challenging tasks, such as clearing all side quests or reaching endemic life investigation milestones. Applying the rainbow pigment to your armor will see it slowly cycle through colors. As of Monster Hunter Wilds' launch version, though, it appears the rainbow pigment isn't available in Wilds, or at least not yet. That might change as Capcom adds new quests in future updates, though.

