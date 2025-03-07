Apple delays AI-improved Siri features as far as 2026 Apple hoped to launch an 'AI-supercharged' Siri soon, but it's proving more challenging to develop than the company thought.

Apple has announced this week that it will be delaying the release of planned features for Siri that would have included AI-improved capabilities to make it a more personalized and sophisticated digital assistant. While they were supposed to launch soonish, Apple has found its AI tech harder to implement than anticipated and the features are now slated to launch sometime “in the coming year.”

The Apple company announced the delay this week alongside a statement from an Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy, as shared by Daring Fireball:

Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.

Apple Intelligence was supposed to bring a variety of features to Siri, including helping with scheduling, events, picture clean-up and much more.

Source: Apple

Apple announced its plans for an AI-improved Siri back in summer 2024 with the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Apple has since partnered with groups like ChatGPT to help train its AI models for practical use alongside Siri. The goal was that Siri should be able to juggle and interact smartly between your apps and help provide assistant features like helping you schedule appointments and keep track of your to-do lists and conversations.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t quite seem ready to make Siri into the AI supercharged digital assistant it was looking for. With current windows calling for something by the end of 2026 stay tuned for more updates on Apple Intelligence as they drop right here at Shacknews.