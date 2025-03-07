The Pokemon Company & Honda reveal full-scale Koraidon motorbike The rugged half of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's marquee Pokemon has been encapsulated in a motorbike set to appear at exhibitions in Japan.

Pokemon Day may be over, but Honda and The Pokemon Company had one more very special thing to reveal this week. The two collaborated on a special motorbike that’s designed to look like Koraidon, the marquee monster from Pokemon Scarlet. The motorbike will be displayed in exhibitions in Japan, which starts with Aoyama this week.

Honda and The Pokemon Company officially unveiled their collaboration this week, as shared in an event page by Honda. It’s not a working model, but the concept encompasses what’s supposed to be the actual size and weight of a Koraidon. This concept was produced as part of Pokemon Day festivities, which have been celebrated since the Pokemon Presents on February 27, 2025. It will be on display in Tokyo, Japan’s Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama from March 7 to March 9. It’s unknown what will happen to the concept once exhibitions are done, but it may very well be transferred to one of the Pokemon Center stores around the area.

The Koraidon motorbike may not be functional, but it sure does look true to its form from Pokemon Scarlet.

Source: Honda

Koraidon is one half of the duo that took the cover on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet generation of games. While those games saw mixed praise and critique, Koraidon and the futuristic Miraidon were still interesting and fun parts of the games, allowing you to ride them through the world and reach new places as they grew stronger.

While we can’t ride the Koraidon bike or bring it with us on a long journey, it’s still cool to see such a collaboration come to fruition. For more Pokemon news and coverage stay tuned here at Shacknews.