The Pokemon Company & Honda reveal full-scale Koraidon motorbike

The rugged half of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's marquee Pokemon has been encapsulated in a motorbike set to appear at exhibitions in Japan.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Pokemon Day may be over, but Honda and The Pokemon Company had one more very special thing to reveal this week. The two collaborated on a special motorbike that’s designed to look like Koraidon, the marquee monster from Pokemon Scarlet. The motorbike will be displayed in exhibitions in Japan, which starts with Aoyama this week.

Honda and The Pokemon Company officially unveiled their collaboration this week, as shared in an event page by Honda. It’s not a working model, but the concept encompasses what’s supposed to be the actual size and weight of a Koraidon. This concept was produced as part of Pokemon Day festivities, which have been celebrated since the Pokemon Presents on February 27, 2025. It will be on display in Tokyo, Japan’s Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama from March 7 to March 9. It’s unknown what will happen to the concept once exhibitions are done, but it may very well be transferred to one of the Pokemon Center stores around the area.

The Honda Koraidon replica motorbike.
The Koraidon motorbike may not be functional, but it sure does look true to its form from Pokemon Scarlet.
Source: Honda

Koraidon is one half of the duo that took the cover  on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet generation of games. While those games saw mixed praise and critique, Koraidon and the futuristic Miraidon were still interesting and fun parts of the games, allowing you to ride them through the world and reach new places as they grew stronger.

While we can’t ride the Koraidon bike or bring it with us on a long journey, it’s still cool to see such a collaboration come to fruition. For more Pokemon news and coverage stay tuned here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

