Pokemon GO Fest 2025 will go to Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris in June Volcanion is about to make its Pokemon GO debut.

Niantic is coming off a successful Pokemon GO Tour, but there's no time to rest because it's already time to plan for the game's next big event. Pokemon GO Fest is the annual summer event that brings players from across the globe together for social Pokemon hunts. This year's event will take place across three cities and culminate with the annual Global weekend at the end of June.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 will begin on the weekend of May 29-June 1 in Osaka, Japan where it will center in Expo '70 Commemorative Park. It will then move to Jersey City, New Jersey here in the United States from June 6-8, bringing trainers to Liberty State Park. The event will then make its debut in Paris, France from June 13-15 at the Parc de Sceaux. Players who can't make it to any of those sites can take part in the Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Global weekend on June 28 and 29 at any gathering near them.



Source: Niantic

This year's Pokemon GO Fest will see the debut of Volcanion, the Fire/Water-type Mythical from the Pokemon X/Y generation. Ticket-holders can also pick up a Timed Research that will introduce them to Skiddo and get a chance to attend early access events featuring different forms of Zacian and Zamazenta, the Mythical Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

More information on this year's Pokemon GO Fest can be found over on the Pokemon GO website. To learn more about how Niantic approaches event planning, be sure to check out our recent interview from this year's Pokemon GO Tour: Unova.