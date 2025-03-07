Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 7: Undermining with World of Warcraft

There are a lot of games that are on sale this week, some celebrating big presentations and others as part of a bigger spring sale. For this week's focus, let's look at a game that doesn't get discounted very often. World of Warcraft has been on sale for a week, but perhaps that's flown under the radar. WoW doesn't go on sale every day and there's a substantial update that marks a big point in the ongoing story of Azeroth. It's a good time to dive in, plus Blizzard's throwing in a Level 70 character to help you get started.

Over on Steam, the Steam Visual Novel Fest is happening now for those interested in more narrative-based games. Plus, there's a free weekend for Company of Heroes 3 and publisher sales for Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive, Nacon, and Plaion. The new Humble Monthly games for March have come in. Finally, spring sales for Fanatical and Green Man Gaming are underway.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Innchanted, Illuminaria, Princess Farmer, Super Space Club, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Elemental Survivors, Skator Gator 3D, Skator Gator, and On The Peril of Parrots. These activate on Steam.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $4.00 (80% off)

