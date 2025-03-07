Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 7: Undermining with World of Warcraft

There are a lot of games that are on sale this week, some celebrating big presentations and others as part of a bigger spring sale. For this week's focus, let's look at a game that doesn't get discounted very often. World of Warcraft has been on sale for a week, but perhaps that's flown under the radar. WoW doesn't go on sale every day and there's a substantial update that marks a big point in the ongoing story of Azeroth. It's a good time to dive in, plus Blizzard's throwing in a Level 70 character to help you get started.
Over on Steam, the Steam Visual Novel Fest is happening now for those interested in more narrative-based games. Plus, there's a free weekend for Company of Heroes 3 and publisher sales for Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive, Nacon, and Plaion. The new Humble Monthly games for March have come in. Finally, spring sales for Fanatical and Green Man Gaming are underway.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Them's Fightin' Herds - FREE until 3/13
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- AK-xolotl: Together - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/12)
- Redemption Reapers - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Late Shift - $6.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [Steam] - $16.25 (35% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $34.29 (51% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.89 (64% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $9.74 (61% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Steam] - $38.48 (65% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $17.31 (71% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $13.19 (78% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.89 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $17.30 (57% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $13.44 (78% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $8.94 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $21.59 (28% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy [Steam] - $44.54 (51% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $19.24 (45% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $8.50 (83% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $12.99 (68% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Yes, Your Grace - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $23.40 (61% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $47.24 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.69 (41% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $7.80 (84% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $17.55 (61% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $4.68 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Innchanted, Illuminaria, Princess Farmer, Super Space Club, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Elemental Survivors, Skator Gator 3D, Skator Gator, and On The Peril of Parrots. These activate on Steam.
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Payday 3: Year 1 Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Donut County [Steam] - $3.89 (70% off)
Ubisoft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $4.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/10 @ 10AM PT)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- Steam Visual Novel Fest
- Fate/stay night REMASTERED - $22.49 (25% off)
- Until Then - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tavern Talk - $14.39 (20% off)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tron: Identity - $5.09 (66% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $8.99 (50% off)
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip - $5.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Hollow - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Visual Novel Fest.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Open Roads - $13.99 (30% off)
- Flock - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Payday 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $14.79 (63% off)Saints Row - $5.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Plaion Publisher Sale.
- Nacon Connect
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ravenswatch - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $14.99 (50% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Nacon Connect Sale.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ready or Not - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Wayfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces - $4.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $8.99 (55% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $3.00 (73% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $3.00 (73% off)
- Into the Breach + FTL: Faster Than Light - $6.07 (55% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 7: Undermining with World of Warcraft