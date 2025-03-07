Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 7: MAR10 Day 2025

Mario's day may not fall until Monday, but Nintendo isn't waiting that long to celebrate. The annual Mario Day sale is up and running now on the Nintendo eShop. If you've been waiting for some first-party Mario titles to go on sale, your patience has paid off. Check out these rare deals (and some first-time discounts) on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and many more.

Elsewhere, PlayStation has a weekend sale on Star Wars Outlaws and is continuing its Dealmania promotion. Plus, the PlayStation Plus freebies have rotated and this may be the best month for those in years with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection all available to claim for free. Xbox, meanwhile, has the Best Rated Games Sale, which features deals on games like Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Alan Wake 2, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.