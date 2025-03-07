Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 7: MAR10 Day 2025

Mario's day may not fall until Monday, but Nintendo isn't waiting that long to celebrate. The annual Mario Day sale is up and running now on the Nintendo eShop. If you've been waiting for some first-party Mario titles to go on sale, your patience has paid off. Check out these rare deals (and some first-time discounts) on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and many more.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has a weekend sale on Star Wars Outlaws and is continuing its Dealmania promotion. Plus, the PlayStation Plus freebies have rotated and this may be the best month for those in years with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection all available to claim for free. Xbox, meanwhile, has the Best Rated Games Sale, which features deals on games like Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Alan Wake 2, Forza Horizon 5, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dealmania
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe - $69.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $29.99 (70% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wayfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Dealmania Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Surge 2 Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- SnowRunner 1-Year Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lake Special Delivery - $19.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Best Rated Games Sale
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Digital Expanded Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Best Rated Games Sale.
- EA Games Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Games Sale.
- Open World Sale
- Fallout 76: Gleaming Depths Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Premium Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Skull & Bones Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights - $6.99 (90% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Part 1 Sale
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Bugsnax - $9.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Below - $6.24 (75% off)
- Haven - $9.99 (60% off)
- Immortality - $7.99 (60% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Saver Part 1 Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day 2025
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong - $34.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario RPG - $41.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $14.99 (75% off)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- SEGA Spring Sale
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $24.99 (50% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $15.99 (60% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona Collection - $44.99 (50% off)
- More from the Nintendo SEGA Spring Sale.
- Capcom Fighting Games
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Skybound Games March Madness
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $7.99 (60% off)
- Thief of Thieves: Season One - $7.99 (60% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You - $7.99 (60% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU - $34.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly 2024 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $12.49 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
