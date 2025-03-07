New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Phasmophobia to roll out Bleasdale Farmhouse rework update next week

One of the oldest locations in Phasmophobia since its launch is getting an overhaul when the next major update launches for the game.
TJ Denzer
Phasmophobia continues to roll through its early access growth, and with it comes redesigns and reworks of older content in the game. Next week, Phasmophobia is set to get a major update that will include a full rework of the Bleasdale Farmhouse map. New rooms, new floor layouts, and a wealth of new secrets await players as they rediscover one of the oldest maps in the game all over again this month.

Kinetic Games announced the details of the upcoming Phasmophobia update in a new developer blog post on the game’s website. According to the devs, the update will launch on March 10, 2025, on all available platforms. The biggest thing here is the Bleasdale Farmhouse map, which has seen a major rework, as described below:

Kinetic Games goes on to say that the dining room features all sorts of new fragile objects for ghosts to interact with; the living room features a new fireplace, piano, and red sofas; and new tea room and trophy rooms provide completely new experiences for players to discover. Kinetic Games also went on to say that Bleasdale Farmhouse is just the first of a few maps the team intends to rework in 2025, as shared in the game’s content roadmap.

With a March 10 date set for this major map rework, players won’t have to wait long to see what the new Bleasdale has to offer. Stay tuned to the Phasmophobia topic for further updates and coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

