Killing Floor 3 delayed to later in 2025 After feedback from the recent closed beta, Tripwire Interactive says it will take extra time to polish Killing Floor 3 up into the experience fans want.

Tripwire Interactive has decided to delay Killing Floor 3 to later in 2025. The delay comes out of feedback to the recent closed beta, in which players were allowed to give an early version of the game a go. That beta proved to be disappointing to many and Tripwire will be taking the criticisms of the community to implement key fixes for the Version 1.0 release of the game.

Tripwire Interactive shared the details of Killing Floor 3’s delay in a statement on the game’s social media. According to the press release, Tripwire Interactive will be pushing Killing Floor 3 back to address common criticisms of the game, including performance and stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel. The team also confirmed that players will be able to pick a perk and character independent of each other in a post-launch update.

An update regarding Killing Floor 3



For information about the status of your pre-order, please refer to the Killing Floor 3 FAQ: https://t.co/8yM0UXl3MR pic.twitter.com/tkS8ivPWtx — Killing Floor 3 (@KillingFloor) March 7, 2025

During a recent preview event, we tried Killing Floor 3 ahead of its recent Closed Beta. While we would agree the levels were quite dark and you couldn’t switch characters from their assigned perks, it had a lot of promise as well. The mantling, quick dash, and power slide features felt like great upgrades to movement in the game, and the monsters looked gloriously hideous, especially when we were shooting them to meaty bits. That said, there was quite a bit of concern in comments of the gameplay where viewers didn’t enjoy the new look of the game.

Nonetheless, Tripwire Interactive intends to put time into improving Killing Floor 3 in many of the areas fans are criticizing. As we await a new concrete release date, stay tuned for more Killing Floor coverage and updates here at Shacknews.