How to change the weather and time of day - Monster Hunter Wilds Some monsters will only appear at certain times or in certain weather conditions in Monster Hunter Wilds. This is how to avoid waiting around.

The weather system in Monster Hunter Wilds is fun, but it can also keep you from your goal of being the very best (I may be mixing up my monsters here). Some creatures or resources will only appear in certain places, at certain times, and in certain weather conditions. If you find yourself in need of something and don't want to wait, then this is what to do.

How to change the weather and time of day in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Capcom

There are three alternating weather types in Monster Hunter Wilds, and you can change if you are not happy with the active weather cycle. The three distinct weather stages are Fallow, Inclemency, and then Plenty. If you check your map, it will tell you what type of weather system you are in, just below the name of the area. It will also let you know how long you will have to wait until the next weather change.

If you go and rest, either in a base or Pop-Up Camp, then you can open the menu, then the BBQ Menu, and then select Rest below the Grill a Meal option. Now, you will be able to select your preferred time of day and the weather conditions that you want, but this will cost you 300 Guild Points, so it's certainly not cheap.

Inclemency is the most interesting of the weather conditions, in my opinion. This time period can often lead to different localized storms, depending on which region you are in, and they can range from sandstorms to torrential rains or heavy magma flows that erupt from the ground, so make sure you are extra careful during those periods.

