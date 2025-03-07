How to check your remaining meal time - Monster Hunter Wilds Did you eat a meal before a hunt but now you're not sure how long you have until it expires? There's a way to check it in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Eating meals is a great way to increase attack, improve defenses, or a variety of other things in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, a meal only lasts so long, and you probably don’t want to waste supplies having another meal if you’ve got time left on your current one. So the trouble then is working out how to check your remaining meal time. Good news: it’s easy.

How to check you remaining meal time

Check your remaining meal time by holding the Item Pouch button and looking at the top-left corner of your screen. The Item Pouch button is LB on Xbox, Ctrl on PC, and L1 on PlayStation. Holding this button brings up your entire HUD, showing the meal timer as well as your full health and stamina bar and other important information.

The meal timer is in the top-left corner of your HUD. Hold the Item Pouch button (LB, L1, or Ctrl) to reveal the timer.

Source: Shacknews

The meal timer will only tick down when out on a hunt or expedition in a locale. The timer will be paused when in a base, so you don’t need to worry about wasting time speaking with merchants. This is especially useful if you’re waiting to play co-op with your friends.

Speaking of meals, don’t forget to visit some of the NPCs in other villages, as they like to offer you meals. These meals can be quite potent, plus, who would turn down free food?

Now that you can check your remaining meal time whenever you want, why not try investigating other important mechanics, like Lucky Vouchers?