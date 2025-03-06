What do Lucky Vouchers do in Monster Hunter Wilds? Learn what Lucky Vouchers do and whether you should use them in Monster Hunter Wilds.

You may have noticed Lucky Vouchers in your daily login bonus in Monster Hunter Wilds. This little ticket is your key to some nice bonuses. While veterans might remember it from previous games, it’s easy to forget exactly what these things do. Meanwhile, new players might be wondering how to use them and whether they need to be saved for special occasions.

What are Lucky Vouchers?

You will sometimes be prompted to use a Lucky Voucher if you start a hunt while out exploring.

Source: Shacknews

Lucky Vouchers are a daily login bonus players will receive. These vouchers double your zenny for completing a hunt and increase the number of rewards you receive. An on-screen tooltip also notes “randomized reward lineups,” but what this specifically means isn’t clear. It might mean that the drop chance of rewards is randomized or you receive a random assortment of extra rewards.

How to get Lucky Vouchers

One Lucky Vouchers is awarded once a day the first time you login.

Source: Shacknews

As mentioned above, Lucky Vouchers are the daily login reward. You can only get them from this reward screen, which appears when you first log into Monster Hunter Wilds. If you miss the notification, you can hold the on-screen prompt to view the message log (Y on PC, Menu on Xbox, and Option on PlayStation).

You can only have a maximum of five Lucky Vouchers, so make sure you spend them. If you login and you’re full, the voucher you receive will be discarded.

When to use Lucky Vouchers

Because Lucky Vouchers double your rewards, it’s best to use them on High Rank quests. This includes when farming for Decorations or fighting Tempered Monsters for Artian weapon pieces. It’s also a good idea to use them on tougher hunts, as you will get significantly more bang for your buck, just make sure you don’t faint else you’re basically wasting a voucher.

How to use Lucky Vouchers

Speaking with Alma, you can see the Use Lucky Voucher prompt - though it doesn't tell you what it does.

Source: Shacknews

Lucky Vouchers are used when selecting a quest at Alma. Select the quest you want to do and then click the switch beside “Use Lucky Voucher” to activate the ticket. This bar will tell you how many you have left. Once you confirm the ticket, accept the quest (either depart immediately or take some time to prep), and prepare to gain a whole lot of rewards.

If you're out exploring a locale and not on a quest and attack a monster, the game will prompt you to use a voucher. You will see it appear in the messages column on the right side of your screen. The reason it appears here is that otherwise you wouldn't get a choice. So if you're out and see a Tempered Monster or a Frenzied one, you can still get bonus rewards.

Lucky Vouchers are a valuable resource players should utilize, but only at the right time. Don’t use it on Low Rank hunts. You’re going to want to save them for High Rank quests or when you’re farming. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for even more helpful tips.