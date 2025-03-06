Where to find Acute Fang - Monster Hunter Wilds If you don't know where to look, the Acute Fang can be a difficult material to find in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Acute Fang is a material necessary in crafting a few pieces of late-game armor and weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first time you see it might be in a crafting list and this doesn’t tell you where it drops. Instead of wandering around killing everything in sight, here’s what monster drops it and the best farming method.

Where to find Acute Fang



Source: Shacknews

Acute Fang is a drop by a few small monsters like the Guardian Seikrets, Talioth, Gajios, and a couple of others. While the location of these monsters varies, one thing is consistent: Acute Fang is only in High Rank content.

Because it’s only small monsters that drop the Acute Fang, you will need to be killing and carving them, as opposed to using traps. If you mess up and find yourself in a Low Rank environment, you’ll get Sharp Fang instead.

How to farm Acute Fang



Source: Shacknews

The best way to farm Acute Fang is to either kill Gajios in the Scarlet Forest or Windward Plains or Guardian Seikrets in the Ruins of Wyveria. To locate these monsters, open your map and use the filter option in the lower-left. Highlight the monster you want and cycle through to find them – you can even set a waypoint on them and auto-ride your Seikret straight to there.

You’ll find plenty of Gajios in the Scarlet Forest in Areas 2, 8, 10, 12, 13, and a couple of others. Choose one that’s closer to your tent and head off. Acute Fang looks to have a high drop chance from these monsters so you likely only need to kill a couple of them to get what you need. If you need more and the map is clear, head to another location.

Guadian Seikret also drop the fang, but these are harder to find and don’t have the best drop chance. It’s also difficult because Ruins of Wyverian will be locked at some point in the campaign, requiring you to unlock it again.

Now that you know where to get Acute Fang, you can get back to crafting your weapons and armor. Be sure to read over out Monster Hunter Wilds page for more tips on where to find other crafting materials and various fish for Kanya.