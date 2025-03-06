Evening Reading - March 6, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is a standalone followup coming in Summer 2025. Check out the reveal trailer here! #RoboCop #Nacon #Teyon pic.twitter.com/8nFjvtnOcL — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 6, 2025

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Canada fights back

Canada is not caving to Trump, and countless Americans appreciate it.

I hope Canada had a great Thursday.

Thank you to our more level-headed neighbors to the North for resisting and fighting back against the idiocy of our president.

All of the different political parties in Canada are united against the Trump administration.

Bill Murray crushes Hot Ones

It should come as no surprise that Bill Murray absolutely crushed the wings of death on Hot Ones this week.

Happy Birthday Shaq!

BIG day for the Big Fella 🎈



Happy Birthday, @SHAQ! pic.twitter.com/LdTVfNwYhD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 6, 2025

A great moment in Shaqnews history.

Bears

Great catch!

What a polite bear.

Samoyeds are almost polar bears.

Memester Hunter Wilds

"Hunter, the Guild authorizes you to hit that shit." pic.twitter.com/WFiKG4e6WB — Void /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ\ (@Xepahr) March 6, 2025

Puff, puff, pass, Hunter!

Monster Hunter Wilds makes my PC sound like a lawnmower.

Don't play Monster Hunter Wilds at school, kids.

You are usually not safe in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Wilds is so peak the 44th president plays the game. pic.twitter.com/Hv4HyqYcpT — Wildaise (@coolaise21) March 2, 2025

Obama in MHW.

A Nepalese Restaurant in Tokyo named "Salam Namaste" ran out of Cheese Naan, same one the Kunafa village people feed us in the feast, due to the high demand generated by MHWilds https://t.co/R0GyFPS4eW — Ascalon (@Ascalon_77) March 3, 2025

A real-life Cheese Naan shortage at a restaurant caused by a video game.

A very informative graphic.

Kendrick Lamar's Corner

Kendrick Lamar replacing Baby Shark 😭 pic.twitter.com/iFf6ANf6tX — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) March 4, 2025

Kids love Kendrick.

The fact that SZA liked this vid is…||€¥£¥#)#/$=*$*😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xLT8nXcxPO — KDot’sMural🫦 (@KhosanaNeo) February 28, 2025

SZA approves of this ridiculous video.

ACNH x KDOT.

En Espanol!

MJ would have enjoyed Not Like Us.

I could watch these animated shorts for GNX songs all day long.

Rest in peace, Roy Ayers

Everybody does love the sunshine.

F-Zero 99 is not all fun and games

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It also features its share of devastating failures.

