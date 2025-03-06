New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 6, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Canada fights back

Canada is not caving to Trump, and countless Americans appreciate it.

I hope Canada had a great Thursday.

Thank you to our more level-headed neighbors to the North for resisting and fighting back against the idiocy of our president.

All of the different political parties in Canada are united against the Trump administration.

Bill Murray crushes Hot Ones

It should come as no surprise that Bill Murray absolutely crushed the wings of death on Hot Ones this week.

Happy Birthday Shaq!

A great moment in Shaqnews history.

Bears

Great catch!

What a polite bear.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mango the Samoyed 🐻‍❄️ (@mangothesammy)

Samoyeds are almost polar bears.

Memester Hunter Wilds

Puff, puff, pass, Hunter!

Monster Hunter Wilds makes my PC sound like a lawnmower.

Don't play Monster Hunter Wilds at school, kids.

Note to self, the cooking cutscene in Wilds does not protect you from aggroing monsters.

[image or embed]

— thomal9.bsky.social (@thomal9.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 11:00 PM

You are usually not safe in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Obama in MHW.

A real-life Cheese Naan shortage at a restaurant caused by a video game.

A very informative graphic.

Kendrick Lamar's Corner

Kids love Kendrick.

SZA approves of this ridiculous video.

ACNH x KDOT.

En Espanol!

MJ would have enjoyed Not Like Us.

I could watch these animated shorts for GNX songs all day long.

Rest in peace, Roy Ayers

Everybody does love the sunshine.

F-Zero 99 is not all fun and games

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It also features its share of devastating failures.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 6, 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola