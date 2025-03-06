Evening Reading - March 6, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- WWE 2K25 review: Island of Relevancy
- Split Fiction review: Friendship-forming fractured fiction
- Slime Heroes Review: Little slime, big heart
- Discord reportedly discussing 2025 IPO with bankers
- Digg to return with the aid of Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian
- Neil Druckmann says 'don't bet on there being more of Last of Us'
- Western Digital (WDC) separates from flash storage segment of its business
- Living the Dream: The Making of Catacomb 3-D
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is a standalone followup coming in Summer 2025. Check out the reveal trailer here! #RoboCop #Nacon #Teyon pic.twitter.com/8nFjvtnOcL— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 6, 2025
Canada fights back
Canada is not caving to Trump, and countless Americans appreciate it.
I'm dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5eQpsf1KD8— Roddy 🇨🇦 (@RodKahx) March 6, 2025
I hope Canada had a great Thursday.
Thank you to our more level-headed neighbors to the North for resisting and fighting back against the idiocy of our president.
All of the different political parties in Canada are united against the Trump administration.
Bill Murray crushes Hot Ones
It should come as no surprise that Bill Murray absolutely crushed the wings of death on Hot Ones this week.
Happy Birthday Shaq!
BIG day for the Big Fella 🎈— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 6, 2025
Happy Birthday, @SHAQ! pic.twitter.com/LdTVfNwYhD
A great moment in Shaqnews history.
Bears
March 5, 2025
Great catch!
Good samaritan bear fixes traffic cone #bears #politeanimals #goodbear #goodsamaritan pic.twitter.com/Y1wVgdUiKe— AnimalsBeingPolite (@PoliteAnimals) May 10, 2023
What a polite bear.
View this post on Instagram
Samoyeds are almost polar bears.
Memester Hunter Wilds
"Hunter, the Guild authorizes you to hit that shit." pic.twitter.com/WFiKG4e6WB— Void /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ\ (@Xepahr) March 6, 2025
Puff, puff, pass, Hunter!
March 5, 2025
Monster Hunter Wilds makes my PC sound like a lawnmower.
March 6, 2025
Don't play Monster Hunter Wilds at school, kids.
Note to self, the cooking cutscene in Wilds does not protect you from aggroing monsters.— thomal9.bsky.social (@thomal9.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 11:00 PM
[image or embed]
You are usually not safe in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Wilds is so peak the 44th president plays the game. pic.twitter.com/Hv4HyqYcpT— Wildaise (@coolaise21) March 2, 2025
Obama in MHW.
A Nepalese Restaurant in Tokyo named "Salam Namaste" ran out of Cheese Naan, same one the Kunafa village people feed us in the feast, due to the high demand generated by MHWilds https://t.co/R0GyFPS4eW— Ascalon (@Ascalon_77) March 3, 2025
A real-life Cheese Naan shortage at a restaurant caused by a video game.
#MonsterHunterWilds pic.twitter.com/D3pedBxSc9— CEO of Khezu (@An_Angry_Monk) March 3, 2025
A very informative graphic.
March 3, 2025
Kendrick Lamar's Corner
Kendrick Lamar replacing Baby Shark 😭 pic.twitter.com/iFf6ANf6tX— kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) March 4, 2025
Kids love Kendrick.
The fact that SZA liked this vid is…||€¥£¥#)#/$=*$*😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xLT8nXcxPO— KDot’sMural🫦 (@KhosanaNeo) February 28, 2025
SZA approves of this ridiculous video.
ACNH x KDOT.
En Espanol!
MJ would have enjoyed Not Like Us.
I could watch these animated shorts for GNX songs all day long.
Rest in peace, Roy Ayers
Everybody does love the sunshine.
F-Zero 99 is not all fun and games
It also features its share of devastating failures.
