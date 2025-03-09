Weekend Discussion - March 9, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Look at that foggy puzzle!
Solving Halo 3 ODST Easter Eggs
Have you heard about this one before?
Analyzing the Severance theme
This show is perfection.
Time: Weird
Would you look at the time, it's time to get weird. This channel is full of strange stuff.
Mr Murray eats wings
What a legend.
Dunkey plays Monster Hunter Wilds
Predictions on what he thinks?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Lazy Generation - The F-Ups
- Independence Day - No Motiv
- Always You - Amber Pacific
- Over the Counterculture - The Ordinary Boys
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- WWE 2K25 review: Island of Relevancy
- Split Fiction review: Friendship-forming fractured fiction
- Slime Heroes Review: Little slime, big heart
- FUMES plays like the car combat adventure I never knew I wanted
