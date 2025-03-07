Shack Together 053 - Split Fiction Review, Atomfall Preview, Publisher Rankings feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 53 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest TJ Denzer to discuss his review of Split Fiction, while we all buzz with nostalgic excitement over the (formal) announcement of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Remake. Today's show also features an in-depth look at Metacritic's 2024 publisher rankings, where a certain prolific publisher, famous for a certain Blue Blur, claimed the top spot.

The show features our Publisher Draft segment, breaking down Metacritic's comprehensive ranking system that evaluates publishers based on their average Metascores, quality ratios, and ability to avoid critical failures. From industry giants like Capcom and Sony to smaller publishers like Aksys Games and Gamera Games, our squad competitvely drafts last year's top players in an effort to come out on top.

In Story Time, we cover major industry developments including Monster Hunter Wilds reaching 8 million sales, Neil Druckmann's comments on The Last of Us Part 3, and the revival of the Acclaim publishing brand. We also discuss Pokemon TCG Pocket hitting 100 million downloads and explore several Steam Next Fest demos including Fumes and Curiosity. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

