Dark and Darker delisted from Epic Games Store

Ironmace doesn't outright say that Nexon is to blame, but it does say the decision was 'based on claims made by opposing parties in an ongoing legal dispute.'
TJ Denzer
Image via Ironmace
1

There’s another update in Dark and Darker developer Ironmace’s legal battles this week as the developer’s game has been delisted from the Epic Games Store. Ironmace itself has said it doesn’t know why the game was delisted, but the decision supposedly came out of a legal dispute with an “opposing party.”

Ironmace spoke to the matter of Dark and Darker’s delisting on Epic Games Store via its Discord, as reported by PCGamesN. There, the developer laid out its circumstances:

Ironmace's statement detailing the delisting of Dark and Darker from Epic Games Store due to a claim by "opposing parties in an ongoing legal dispute."
Ironmace claims the delisting of Dark and Darker on Epic Games Store caught it by surprise, and it seems to be because of a claim by "opposing parties in an ongoing legal dispute."
Source: Ironmace

The developers go on to say that the removal doesn’t seem to be complete as Dark and Darker: Legendary Status is still on Epic Games Store, but that’s only an account upgrade package for the main game, so Ironmace warns against mistakenly purchasing it in place of the main game. As for the “opposing party,” Ironmace doesn’t say, but it is almost certainly related to Nexon, withwhom the developer is in a major legal battle. Nexon alleges that Ironmace wronged it by taking assets and company secrets to create Dark and Darker, and while courts handed Nexon a $6 million victory, the publisher is still pursuing greater compensation in a higher court.

Nexon has also had Dark and Darker delisted on Steam in the past, but the game made its way back. Without Dark and Darker on Epic Games Store, Ironmace is planning alternatives to help those who played on that platform, but will reveal the details in the future. For now, stay tuned to the Dark and Darker topic for further updates and coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

