Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 156 Let's dive into the Oscars and the newest episodes of Invincible and Daredevil!

Happy Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back to its regularly scheduled time as we jump into the latest film and TV news.

Episode 156 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We're going to open this show by talking about the 97th Oscars. Later in the show, we'll review the latest episode of Invincible and the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again. You can also expect to hear Greg talk about his time at Toy Fair NYC last week!

Thanks for watching Pop! Goes the Culture! If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

I just want to thank the academy.... It's time for Episode 156 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!