ShackStream: Unprepared survival shenanigans in DayZ Deadfall The gang has been spending some time on the Deadfall map for DayZ and is in a feisty mood to survive at all costs.

It's time this week to dip back into the intense and exciting world of DayZ. Tonight, the gang will roam around the community map Deadfall and attempt to explore, gear up, loot, and survive the elements, zombies, and, of course, other humans.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Dusty, Bill, and Jan will attempt to reunite while looking for basic survival gear before seeking out various military bases and general mischief. The Deadfall map has a very elaborate quest for players to pursue, but we would be lying if we thought this group of misfits could pull that off. Chances are, they'll die of dysentry, starvation, foolish choices, or simply be outmatched by teenagers from Europe.

We hope you'll tune in for the fun and hang out with Jan in the chat as he tries to herd his group of friends together on a map he has very little experience with. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.