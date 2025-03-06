New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Skate. devs reconfirm early access is coming in 2025

The devs reportedly just finished an Insider Playtest and inviting more console and PC players to take part in testing ahead of early access launch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Full Circle
1

Electronic Arts and Full Circle continue to work hard on getting the next generation of skate. ready to go, but this week, the devs confirmed that early access is still on the way in 2025 for anyone who might be concerned. The team reportedly just finished another playtest and promised to send out more invites in the months ahead as it prepares the early access launch of skate.

The skate. team addressed the game’s progress in an update on its social media channel. There, the devs shared the highlights of the latest insider playtest, which featured a wealth of tricks in and out of skate parks, in traffic, and over the top of buildings. There were also some delightful ragdoll bails. The team promised that more players would be invited to further insider playtesting and reaffirmed its plans for a 2025 early access release.

It should come as no surprise why the skate. devs piped up this week with the latest news on the game. After all, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was just announced a handful of days ago and is coming in July 2025. No doubt, Electronic Arts and Full Circle want to remind folks that Tony Hawk isn’t the only beloved skating IP on the block with big plans this year. Or maybe all of this is just a funny timed coincidence.

Either way, the skate. devs also reminded players that sign-up for the Insider program is still available. For more details and news about the game, be sure to follow the Skate series topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola