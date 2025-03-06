Skate. devs reconfirm early access is coming in 2025 The devs reportedly just finished an Insider Playtest and inviting more console and PC players to take part in testing ahead of early access launch.

Electronic Arts and Full Circle continue to work hard on getting the next generation of skate. ready to go, but this week, the devs confirmed that early access is still on the way in 2025 for anyone who might be concerned. The team reportedly just finished another playtest and promised to send out more invites in the months ahead as it prepares the early access launch of skate.

The skate. team addressed the game’s progress in an update on its social media channel. There, the devs shared the highlights of the latest insider playtest, which featured a wealth of tricks in and out of skate parks, in traffic, and over the top of buildings. There were also some delightful ragdoll bails. The team promised that more players would be invited to further insider playtesting and reaffirmed its plans for a 2025 early access release.

check out the latest highlights from our skate. Insider playtest. we will continue to invite new console and PC players as we roll closer to Early Access this year! pic.twitter.com/KQW7vT3I8V — skate. (@skate) March 6, 2025

It should come as no surprise why the skate. devs piped up this week with the latest news on the game. After all, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was just announced a handful of days ago and is coming in July 2025. No doubt, Electronic Arts and Full Circle want to remind folks that Tony Hawk isn’t the only beloved skating IP on the block with big plans this year. Or maybe all of this is just a funny timed coincidence.

Either way, the skate. devs also reminded players that sign-up for the Insider program is still available. For more details and news about the game, be sure to follow the Skate series topic.