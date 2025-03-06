New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sega was the top-ranked publisher on Metacritic in 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth put Sega in the upper-echelon of publishers last year.
Sega
Last year was one to remember when it comes to the sheer volume of high-quality games released. While several of the top publishers delivered beloved titles, Sega had a singularly exceptional year thanks to games like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In Metacritic’s latest annual ranking of game publishers, Sega sits at number one for 2024.

Metacritic published its 15th Annual Game Publisher Rankings yesterday, which takes the scores of games released by the industry’s most prolific publishers in a calendar year, tosses them into a mathematical formula, and ranks them based on points. Sega finished with 325.5 points, edging out Capcom (323.1) for first place.

Key art of Will, Hulkenberg, and Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Source: Sega

This achievement makes Sega the first publisher to be named Metacritics top publisher on three different occasions. Last year, the Sonic and Persona publisher finished in ninth place.

We here at Shacknews also named Sega the Best Publisher of 2024 during the Shacknews Awards. We specifically called out excellent games like Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio as games that put Sega in a tier above the rest of the industry.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

