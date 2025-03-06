Sega was the top-ranked publisher on Metacritic in 2024 Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth put Sega in the upper-echelon of publishers last year.

Last year was one to remember when it comes to the sheer volume of high-quality games released. While several of the top publishers delivered beloved titles, Sega had a singularly exceptional year thanks to games like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In Metacritic’s latest annual ranking of game publishers, Sega sits at number one for 2024.

Metacritic published its 15th Annual Game Publisher Rankings yesterday, which takes the scores of games released by the industry’s most prolific publishers in a calendar year, tosses them into a mathematical formula, and ranks them based on points. Sega finished with 325.5 points, edging out Capcom (323.1) for first place.



Source: Sega

This achievement makes Sega the first publisher to be named Metacritics top publisher on three different occasions. Last year, the Sonic and Persona publisher finished in ninth place.

We here at Shacknews also named Sega the Best Publisher of 2024 during the Shacknews Awards. We specifically called out excellent games like Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio as games that put Sega in a tier above the rest of the industry.