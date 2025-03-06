Final Fantasy 16 PC version removes Denuvo Anti-tamper DRM Denuvo's DRM anti-piracy software has apparently been taken out of Final Fantasy 16 in a recent update.

It looks like the Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16 is the latest game to remove Denuvo’s DRM anti-piracy measures. While the game launched with Denuvo, it would appear that a recent update saw the infamous software taken off the game.

The apparent removal of Denuvo from Final Fantasy 16 was spotted on SteamDB, which logged the latest update to the game on March 4, 2025. Apparently, the update simply logged the removal of third-party DRM Denuvo’s Anti-tamper software. While the implications about piracy of the game are of consideration, it also means that Final Fantasy 16 will probably run better than it did previously. In many notorious cases, Denuvo is known for hampering the performance of games, which has made it highly unpopular among consumers.

Final Fantasy 16's SteamDB page shows a removal of Denuvo Anti-tamper from the game on March 4, 2025.

Source: SteamDB

It's of interesting note that while Denuvo Anti-tamper may have been removed from Final Fantasy 16, it’s not a blanket approach for Square Enix. After all, Final Fantasy 15, which launched in 2018, still has the DRM software loaded into it and that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

It’s hard to say why Square Enix would choose to pull Denuvo from Final Fantasy 16 and not other titles, but players of the game should be happy with the results. As we watch for further updates, stay tuned to the Square Enix topic for more relevant news and coverage.