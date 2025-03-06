How to upgrade armor - Monster Hunter Wilds The bigger the monster, the bigger the hits, so make sure you can survive those teeth, tails, and claws.

If you have found yourself dealing with a monster that just seems to have your number, then it might be time to upgrade your armor in Monster Hunter Wilds. This can give improved defensive stats and make a world of difference in how long you can survive against the game's toughest challenges.

How to upgrade your armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Capcom

You will not get access to the armor upgrade system until you finish Chapter 2 - Toward Fervent Fields. Once that is done, go and chat with Gemma, the blacksmith, and she will advise you that you can now upgrade your armor sets. In order to be able to upgrade your armor, you will need to get your hands on Armor Spheres.

When talking to Gemma, select the forge/upgrade armor option, and you will be able to click on items you already own and select Upgrade.

The armor upgrade system in Monster Hunter Wilds is really interesting and works on a points system. Different Armor Spheres are worth different points, and different armor rarities require a different number of points to upgrade.

Armor Sphere - 10 points

Armor Sphere+ - 50 points

Advanced Armor Sphere - 200 points

Hard Armor Sphere - 1000 points

Each armor piece will have a Level, a Defense stat, and a bar that shows you how many points it costs to get to your next level. All you need to do is spend those Armor Spheres to the right points value, and you will get a level upgrade. Your defense stat increases per level, but you don't gain any additional resistance. Improving that will boil down to using specific armor sets, decorations, or charms to help.

