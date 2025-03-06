New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Meta removes Toast Interactive's Max Mustard & Richie's Plank Experience from Quest store

The developers at Toast Interactive are currently unable to share the reason why Meta delisted its VR apps.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

A strange delisting has occurred this week as VR experience developer Toast Interactive has had its apps removed from the Meta Quest ecosystem. The developer shared that VR platformer Max Mustard and VR experience Richie's Plank Experience have been delisted and are no longer available on Meta Quest devices.

Toast Interactive shared what details it could about the situation with Meta and its games via the developer’s social media. The team addresses the issue to the extent that it can:

When asked if it knew why the games were removed, the developers at Toast said, “Yes. But can’t talk about it yet,” implying there may be a non-disclosure agreement involved in the matter. Max Mustard is a pretty harmless-looking platformer where players guide a young character through a variety of levels. Richie's Plank Experience is a bit more outlandish, allowing players to stand on planks on the edge of towering skyscrapers and experience the depth of standing on the edge of a precarious platform. You can even scan a plank of your own into the game. It’s a very surreal experience that even comes with its own health and safety warnings on the Steam page.

It's a strange thing to see Meta outright delist a developer’s content. As we wait to hear more on the matter, stay tuned for further updates on the Meta topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola