Meta removes Toast Interactive's Max Mustard & Richie's Plank Experience from Quest store The developers at Toast Interactive are currently unable to share the reason why Meta delisted its VR apps.

A strange delisting has occurred this week as VR experience developer Toast Interactive has had its apps removed from the Meta Quest ecosystem. The developer shared that VR platformer Max Mustard and VR experience Richie's Plank Experience have been delisted and are no longer available on Meta Quest devices.

Toast Interactive shared what details it could about the situation with Meta and its games via the developer’s social media. The team addresses the issue to the extent that it can:

Meta has unilaterally chosen to remove Toast and its two games, Max Mustard and Richie's Plank Experience from their store. We feel betrayed and powerless on many levels. We are sorry to all customers who missed out buying Richies Plank and Max Mustard on Meta Quest. We invite you to continue buying our games on Steam, Pico and Playstation VR in the future. That's all we can say at this time, but look forward to sharing our story with you all in the near future. Thank you for your support.

When asked if it knew why the games were removed, the developers at Toast said, “Yes. But can’t talk about it yet,” implying there may be a non-disclosure agreement involved in the matter. Max Mustard is a pretty harmless-looking platformer where players guide a young character through a variety of levels. Richie's Plank Experience is a bit more outlandish, allowing players to stand on planks on the edge of towering skyscrapers and experience the depth of standing on the edge of a precarious platform. You can even scan a plank of your own into the game. It’s a very surreal experience that even comes with its own health and safety warnings on the Steam page.

It's a strange thing to see Meta outright delist a developer’s content. As we wait to hear more on the matter, stay tuned for further updates on the Meta topic here at Shacknews.