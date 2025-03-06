Discord reportedly discussing 2025 IPO with bankers Discord could become a publicly traded company as early as this year.

Discord has become a staple of modern gaming culture, allowing users across PC, consoles, and mobile devices to engage in voice, video, and text chats. As Discord continues to solidify its place in the modern tech landscape, the company may be gearing up for an IPO this year.

The New York Times reported that Discord has held private meetings with investment bankers to discuss a potential IPO (Initial Public Offering). If this were to happen, Discord would become a publicly traded stock that investors could buy, sell, and short like any other company on the market. A Discord spokesperson provided the following statement on the situation.



Source: Discord

We understand there is a lot of interest around Discord’s future plans, but we do not comment on rumors or speculation. Our focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for our users and building a strong, sustainable business.

Over the past couple of years, Discord has launched apps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with later updates adding support for streaming and calling. Like many other digital communication apps, Discord saw strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, with analysts valuing the company at approximately $15 billion in 2021.