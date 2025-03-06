New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Discord reportedly discussing 2025 IPO with bankers

Discord could become a publicly traded company as early as this year.
Donovan Erskine
Discord
1

Discord has become a staple of modern gaming culture, allowing users across PC, consoles, and mobile devices to engage in voice, video, and text chats. As Discord continues to solidify its place in the modern tech landscape, the company may be gearing up for an IPO this year.

The New York Times reported that Discord has held private meetings with investment bankers to discuss a potential IPO (Initial Public Offering). If this were to happen, Discord would become a publicly traded stock that investors could buy, sell, and short like any other company on the market. A Discord spokesperson provided the following statement on the situation.

The Discord logo inside of a bubble with a green outline.

Source: Discord

Over the past couple of years, Discord has launched apps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with later updates adding support for streaming and calling. Like many other digital communication apps, Discord saw strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, with analysts valuing the company at approximately $15 billion in 2021.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

