What is the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Nightmares and Visions? Something wicked this way comes.

If you have been trying to atone for your sins against the Emperor in Warhammer 40,000: Dartide, then there is good news. Or bad news. It really depends on how you look at it, I guess. The Nightmares and Visions update has just been announced, which means there are new things to do, new ways to do them, and, of course, new things to kill you.

What is the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Nightmares and Visions

Source: Fatshark

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Nightmares and Visions will launch on March 25 and will be the first of four main updates that Fatshark releases for the game this year. The update will introduce a new game mode, the Mortis Trials. You will need to explore the visions of Sefoni, the ship's Psyker, and take on the hordes that exist within.

The good news is that you will be able to take advantage of temporary abilities and buffs during these runs, so it seems a little bit of rogue-lite fun is on the way in this mode. By completing the Mortis Trials, we will be able to unlock secret information on some characters present on the Mourningstar. There will be an event running from launch to celebrate the release, but we don't have much detail on that yet.

Havoc mode is also getting some changes, and we will get more details on the nature of these changes at the end of this week. Havoc mode is the endgame experience for the hardier players out there, and we will be getting four new mutators for the mode.

Finally, Ogryn mains, rejoice, or weep, as a new Talent Tree revamp is incoming. These can always be delicate moments for Darktide, as old builds get broken, and hopefully, new ones arise from the ashes.

As we await further updates on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, stick with Shacknews.