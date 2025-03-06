Where to find a Tracktail Lizard - Monster Hunter Wilds Dareel's Research Report asks you to hunt down a Tracktail Lizard, a wily critter native to the Windward Plains.

The Tracktail Lizard is another tough-to-spot critter in Monster Hunter Wilds. This bit of endemic life is found in the Windward Plains, but unless you know where to look, you might end up getting lost in the desert. Let us show you where to find this reptile so you can get on with Dareel’s other Research Reports.

Tracktail Lizard location

Look on the eastern side of the oasis in Area 13 to find the Tracktail Lizard.

Source: Shacknews

The Tracktail Lizard is found in Area 13 at the oasis in the Windward Plains. Now, you might be able to find it in other parts of the map, but I managed to find one hanging out on the eastern side of the water during the daytime and even in the Fallow environmental season.

Featuring purple bodies, the Tracktail Lizard is able to sit upright on its sturdy, orange tail. This makes it much easier to spot compared to the Ember Rufflizard.

How to catch a Tracktail Lizard

As you approach, the Tracktail Lizard will stand on its tail before scampering off.

Source: Shacknews

Like nearly all other endemic life, catch the Tracktail Lizard using your net. Use the item wheel to select your net and then load it into your slinger. Aim at the lizard and fire when you’re in range. You will need to be quick as it will run away shortly after it sees you. However, before it runs it will stand up on its tail.

After you catch the Tracktail Lizard, head back to Dareel to finish the Resarch Report. You’ll get some honey for your troubles and the side mission between the two researchers will progress. Find more endemic life location guides on our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page.