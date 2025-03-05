Evening Reading - March 5, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Monster Hunter Wilds PC performance guide
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch will bring barbers & Hardcore Mode
- WWE 2K25's Season Pass DLC will feature NBA players & TNA stars
- Western Digital (WDC) separates from flash storage segment of its business
- Minecraft Live 2025 showcase is airing in two weeks
- Digg to return with the aid of Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian
- Neil Druckmann says 'don't bet on there being more of Last of Us'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Tyler Lockett's greatest moments
Taking a look back at @TDLockett12's top 10 moments in Seahawks history.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 5, 2025
A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6iWw41QaAQ
One of my favorite Seahawks. Hate to see him go!
Cloak & Dagger's new skin!
A Bond Forged in Shadows & Light! 🌗 ✨— Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 5, 2025
"In the radiant streets of Sicily, sunlight bathes the ancient stones, the intoxicating aroma of citrus masking the hidden scent of blood. This land is steeped in family honor, yet shrouded in clandestine deals. Here, light and darkness… pic.twitter.com/2ngmhKbBKj
The mobster vibe is hilarious. I dig this, though.
Speed on a bullet train?
Three words. BULLET TRAIN EXPLOSION.— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 5, 2025
A bullet train bound for Tokyo must maintain its speed to keep a bomb from detonating in Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi's new movie for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E8VhPYyrnw
You have my attention.
Brennan Lee Mulligan answers D&D question
As a D&D enjoyer who loves these Wired videos, this is an excellent crossover.
NBA x One Piece
The first NBA player in the 50K club.— Overtime (@overtime) March 5, 2025
LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/7w4XrD2UbC
Congrats LeBron!! Also, dope art.
Kratos vs... Daredevil?
What is a devil to a god? https://t.co/vcLRHK8dzY pic.twitter.com/2vPh5OkQZi— Corduroy! (@TheCardinalArts) March 5, 2025
Funny art. Also, what to we think of the first 2 episodes of the new Daredevil season?
Kojima with George Miller
With my god, director George Miller. pic.twitter.com/Wxmv1H0JTG— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 5, 2025
Miller said he'd love to see Kojima make a Mad Max game. If only we'd be so lucky...
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 5, 2025