Evening Reading - March 5, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tyler Lockett's greatest moments

One of my favorite Seahawks. Hate to see him go!

Cloak & Dagger's new skin!

The mobster vibe is hilarious. I dig this, though.

Speed on a bullet train?

You have my attention.

Brennan Lee Mulligan answers D&D question

As a D&D enjoyer who loves these Wired videos, this is an excellent crossover.

NBA x One Piece

Congrats LeBron!! Also, dope art.

Kratos vs... Daredevil?

Funny art. Also, what to we think of the first 2 episodes of the new Daredevil season?

Kojima with George Miller

Miller said he'd love to see Kojima make a Mad Max game. If only we'd be so lucky...

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse in Nickel Boys.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

