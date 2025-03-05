Evening Reading - March 5, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tyler Lockett's greatest moments

Taking a look back at @TDLockett12's top 10 moments in Seahawks history.



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6iWw41QaAQ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 5, 2025

One of my favorite Seahawks. Hate to see him go!

Cloak & Dagger's new skin!

A Bond Forged in Shadows & Light! 🌗 ✨



"In the radiant streets of Sicily, sunlight bathes the ancient stones, the intoxicating aroma of citrus masking the hidden scent of blood. This land is steeped in family honor, yet shrouded in clandestine deals. Here, light and darkness… pic.twitter.com/2ngmhKbBKj — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 5, 2025

The mobster vibe is hilarious. I dig this, though.

Speed on a bullet train?

Three words. BULLET TRAIN EXPLOSION.



A bullet train bound for Tokyo must maintain its speed to keep a bomb from detonating in Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi's new movie for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E8VhPYyrnw — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 5, 2025

You have my attention.

Brennan Lee Mulligan answers D&D question

As a D&D enjoyer who loves these Wired videos, this is an excellent crossover.

NBA x One Piece

The first NBA player in the 50K club.



LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/7w4XrD2UbC — Overtime (@overtime) March 5, 2025

Congrats LeBron!! Also, dope art.

Kratos vs... Daredevil?

Funny art. Also, what to we think of the first 2 episodes of the new Daredevil season?

Kojima with George Miller

Miller said he'd love to see Kojima make a Mad Max game. If only we'd be so lucky...

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

