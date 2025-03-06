Where to find Grand Escunite - Monster Hunter Wilds How to catch one of Wilds' rarest fish.

Catching Monster Hunter Wilds' Grand Escunite is one of the most challenging research tasks thanks to how tough it is just to find the creature. The Grand Escunite is large, but only lives in a select few bodies of water in one region, and even then, it's easy to miss unless you're looking in the right place.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Grand Escunite guide explains where to find this giant fish and which bait you'll probably need to catch it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Grand Escunite location

Grand Escunite live in the Scarlet Forest region, but only in locations with deep water. You'll find these in Areas 12, 17, and 8, though in my experience, they showed up most often in Area 17. While there's a chance at least one Grand Escunite will turn up at any time of day and during any season, more fish appear during the season of plenty, so it's a good idea to change the season. Grand Escunite have shiny fins as well, so even though you can probably find them during the day, it's a lot easier to see them at night.

There's no way to single Grand Escunite out on the map, so you'll have to investigate yourself. If it seems the fish didn't show up this time, leave the region and return or start a quest and return to force an environmental refresh.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Grand Escunite

There's a small chance you can catch a Grand Escunite with your standard lure, though it's a very small chance. The fish is much more likely to notice your lure if you equip the Tentacle Jig, which you get after completing several of Kanya's fishing quests. She gives you the Tentacle Jig bait when you start Razzle Dazzle.

Cast your line as close to the Grand Escunite as you can, and wiggle the bait a little to try catching its attention. The process will probably take several tries, as, unlike the Gravid Bowfin, this fish is happy to ignore you even when you have the right bait.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guide for how to catch a Sandstar and where to look for Tough Guardian Bone when you're ready to upgrade your armor.