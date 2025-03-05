Where to find Ember Rufflizard - Monster Hunter Wilds How to find the Oilwell Basin's most elusive bit of endemic life.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Ember Rufflizard is a tough little critter to spot, unless you get lucky while you're hunting in Oilwell Basin. This specimen of endemic life is dark and blends with the environment, and it's also not too keen on moving around. It's easy to miss an Ember Rufflizard unless you know where to look.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard guide points out where to find the little guys for Dareel's research report.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ember Rufflizard location

As you might expect from a creature with "ember" in its name, the Ember Rufflizard favors hot environments. You'll travel to the Oilwell Basin region for this one. The Rufflizard calls the lower levels of Oilwell Basin its home, specifically areas 15 and 17. By Monster Hunter Wilds' logic, you should theoretically be able to find Ember Rufflizard in Area 16 as well, since that part of the map is covered in lava, though I've never actually found it there.

Ember Rufflizards are dark blue with green stripes, and they typically hang out on rocks – not in the lava itself. You might need to look closely before you spot one. The in-game map doesn't count them as trackable on the map icons either, so you'll have to rely on your eyes.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Ember Rufflizard

Like other types of endemic life, you'll need the capture net to catch an Ember Rufflizard. They're remarkably chill creatures, so you don't have to worry about them escaping like the Dapperwing sometimes do. Just equip your net, aim, and let it fly. You'll get five guild points for each capture.

Harvest mining nodes for Firestone while you're in the area, if you need any, and head over to our Monster Hunter Wilds monster weaknesses guide if you're planning to hunt some big critters in the region.