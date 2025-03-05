Where to find Rime Beetle - Monster Hunter Wilds Finding a beetle in a snowstorm.

Finding Monster Hunter Wilds' Rime Beetle is a lot like searching for a bug in a snow pile, because that's exactly what you're doing. Even once you find a Rime Beetle for Samin's research quest, it's worth coming back to find some more. The materials these beetles roll around in their little snowballs let you craft ice-aligned ammo.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle guide explains where to find Rime Beetles quickly and how to capture them.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Rime Beetle locations

Rime Beetles live in cold areas, and the only place that fits the bill in Wilds is Iceshard Cliffs. Travel there, and open your map. Rime Beetles live in a few areas here, including Areas 2, 11, 7, and 13, but if you're having trouble finding them, you can use the map filter toggle to have the game point them out for you. Set the Rime Beetle as your waypoint if you need a marker to follow while you're traveling.

Area 2 almost always has three beetles rolling around, and it's just a few steps away from your starting pop-up camp. Just don't linger too long, or you'll get swarmed by a herd of Nerscylla hatchlings.

The beetles are always behind a snowball that they roll along, so you'll likely see a moving snowball before you see the actual beetle.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Rime Beetle

A prompt appears when you approach Rime Beetles that encourages you to interact with them, as if you were picking an herb. If you do that, you'll get a spider web and some Frostburst Ammo for your sling, but no beetle. You need to equip your capture net and use that on the beetle to actually capture the beetle, the same as if you were catching a Dapperwing or other endemic life specimen.

While you're in the area, make sure to pick up a Gillopod if you haven't already, and check out our Monster Hunter Wilds monster weaknesses guide if you're planning to hunt some big critters in the region.