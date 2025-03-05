Neil Druckmann says 'don't bet on there being more of Last of Us' While the Last of Us director previously suggested the story could go on, he more recently said it's not likely.

The Last of Us Part 3 has been a conversation that’s been up in the air inside and outside of Naughty Dog for years. However, Neil Druckmann may have just put the kibosh on the possibility of it happening for now. In a recent interview, Druckmann spoke to the topic of a third Last of Us game, sharing that fans shouldn’t expect to see a follow-up anytime soon.

Druckmann shared this statement in a chat with Variety, in which he spoke to a variety of topics regarding the TV series and games. When asked if a third Last of Us could happen, Druckmann was less than optimistic about the prospect.

“I was waiting for this question,” Druckmann answered to the prospect of a third game. “I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it.”

The Last of Us TV series is getting ready for its Season 2 launch in April 2025, which Druckmann says may be the last big thing for the IP.

Source: HBO

By “this could be it,” Druckmann is talking about the TV series, which is still chugging through production of its latest season. However, if that’s the end of the road for the games, it’s a little unfortunate. In the past, Druckmann himself has shared that he’d penned a story for a possible third Last of Us - one that would have followed Joel’s brother Tommy.

“I still believe one day it will see the light of day,” Druckmann said at the time. “I don’t know if it’ll be a game or a show.”

It seems that the situation has changed if Druckmann is now saying it’s a no-go, but with the latest season of the TV series coming in April, hope springs eternal. Stay tuned to The Last of Us topic for more updates and news.