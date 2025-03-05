New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find Sandstar for I Caught A Shooting Star - Monster Hunter Wilds

How to find this rare, shiny monster.
Josh Broadwell
Capturing Monster Hunter Wilds' Sandstar creature isn't just useful for Samin's research report. Catching a Sandstar is how you get the I Caught A Shooting Star achievement to pop as well. Unless you know what you're looking for, though, it's almost impossible to find a Sandstar, and Monster Hunter Wilds isn't in a hurry to tell you much about it.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar guide points out where to find this elusive critter and how to catch it for the I Caught A Shooting Star achievement.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Sandstar location

A map image showing where to find the Sandstar in Monster Hunter Wilds

A Sandstar is a little blue furry mouse thing on impossibly tall, spindly legs, and it lives in the Windward Plains' desert regions. Specifically, you're looking for the desert north of Area 13's oasis, where you can catch a Gravid Bowfin, and west of Area 16. The Sandstar only appears at night during the season of fallow or season of plenty.

The Sandstar sparkles when you first see it, but it runs away if you approach, even if you crouch and sneak up on it. If you do manage to get close enough to fire your capture net, the game won't count it as captured anyway.

If you need to change time and season, go to your tent at any camp, choose the "rest" option, and pick the right season and time. Should a Sandstar not appear, you can fast travel out of the region, travel back, and look again. Establish a pop-up camp in Area 16 so you don't have to spend the night traveling back to the Sandstar's habitat.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to catch Sandstar

A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds aiming at a Sandstar

The only way to catch a Sandstar is to first stun it with a Screamer Pod. You can get these by using your sling hook on a Baunos, the small, flying monsters that call Windward Plains home. Fire the pod, quickly switch to your capture net, and let it fly. You'll get the Sandstar, some guild points, and the I Caught A Shooting Star achievement. Take the critter back to Samin to finish his quest.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guide to every monster weakness so you're ready for any fight.

