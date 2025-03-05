New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Digg to return with the aid of Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian

Digg founder Kevin Rose has partnered with Alexis Ohanian to buy Digg.
Donovan Erskine
1

News Aggregator Digg ended its reader feature several years ago, but the site will soon return to the way users remember it and under familiar ownership. Founder Kevin Rose has partnered with Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian to acquire the rights to Digg and return it to its former glory.

The X account for Digg posted a video to announce the latest era of Digg. Once rivals, Kevin Rose and Alexis Ohanian will now work together on a new vision for the site. The amount of money that Digg was acquired for is unknown, but it was done with the help of True Ventures, a venture capital firm. In a statement, Rose said that AI was a driving force behind the decision to purchase Digg.

Digg was founded in 2004 by Kevin Rose, who eventually sold the website. As a news aggregator, Digg rivaled reddit as a source of news and discussion. The website went through numerous changes under different ownership, including the removal of its popular reader feature.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

