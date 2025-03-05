Digg to return with the aid of Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian Digg founder Kevin Rose has partnered with Alexis Ohanian to buy Digg.

News Aggregator Digg ended its reader feature several years ago, but the site will soon return to the way users remember it and under familiar ownership. Founder Kevin Rose has partnered with Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian to acquire the rights to Digg and return it to its former glory.

The X account for Digg posted a video to announce the latest era of Digg. Once rivals, Kevin Rose and Alexis Ohanian will now work together on a new vision for the site. The amount of money that Digg was acquired for is unknown, but it was done with the help of True Ventures, a venture capital firm. In a statement, Rose said that AI was a driving force behind the decision to purchase Digg.

Digg: Old Rivals, New Vision



— Digg (@digg) March 5, 2025

Just recently we've hit an inflection point where AI can become a helpful co-pilot to users and moderators, not replacing human conversation, but rather augmenting it, allowing users to dig deeper, while at the same time removing a lot of the repetitive burden for community moderators"

Digg was founded in 2004 by Kevin Rose, who eventually sold the website. As a news aggregator, Digg rivaled reddit as a source of news and discussion. The website went through numerous changes under different ownership, including the removal of its popular reader feature.