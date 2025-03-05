New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Western Digital (WDC) separates from flash storage segment of its business

The longtime computer storage maker will separate its SSD businesss completely off and hand it to SanDisk.
TJ Denzer
Image via Glasdoor
1

Western Digital (WDC) has been synonymous with computer storage at the lowest and highest levels for decades, but it looks like the company is about to exit out of the SSD (Solid State Drive) and NAND business. The company announced this week that it will spin its flash storage business segment completely off from the company. From here on out, Western Digital will focus solely on its HDD (Hard Disk Drive business.

Western Digital announced the separation of its flash product business in a press release on its newsroom website this week. There, in addition to confirming the completed separation of its flash storage business, Western Digital CEO Irving Tan shared some of the reasoning for the company’s full tilt into HDD, leaving SSD and NAND business behind.

SanDisk's waterproof SSD storage device.
SanDisk was already handling the direction of Western Digital's SSD and NAND storage business and will now take it over competely.
Source: SanDisk

It’s not as though WD’s work in SSDs are disappearing completely. SanDisk has been running the SSD segment of Western Digital’s products for quite some time already. With this move, the company officially hands full control of its SSD and NAND business to SanDisk, who will own and operate it for the foreseeable future.

It’s strange to think of the SSD market without Western Digital, but with trends in artificial intelligence continuing and WD clearly built towards serving storage needs of the technology, it seems SanDisk will fully pick up the more consumer-oriented end of things from here on out. Stay tuned to the Western Digital topic for further coverage and updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

