Minecraft Live 2025 showcase is airing in two weeks This is much earlier in the year than usual for Minecraft's annual presentation.

Normally, the time of the year to discuss all things Minecraft comes in the fall. Minecraft Live, Mojang's annual showcase for its celebrated franchise, has typically aired in the fall season. That will not be the case in 2025. In fact, Minecraft Live 2025 is just two weeks away.

A trailer announcement posted on Wednesday revealed that Minecraft Live 2025 would air on Saturday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Mojang's annual showcase reveals upcoming content for Minecraft, goes behind the scenes with the developers, and also dives into various Minecraft-adjacent projects. It's the kind of thing that fans normally gear up for in September or October, but why so early this year? It turns out that there's a reason.

"If you’re one of the greatest people – one of those types who follows every bit of Minecraft news and tracks it all in a detailed calendar - you might be slightly alarmed that this show is happening just six months after the last one," reads the post on the Minecraft website. "Fret not, dedicated crafter - this is our plan from now on: to share more of our epic plans more regularly. We hope it’s not too overwhelming."

Coincidentally, the March 22 date also just happens to be a few weeks ahead of the worldwide release of A Minecraft Movie. Mojang is ready to celebrate everything connected to its gaming juggernaut (yes, even Jack Black) with Minecraft Live 2025. Shacknews will be watching as well, so keep it here as we break any major stories coming from this year's show.