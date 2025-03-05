Assassin's Creed Shadows preload times Soon, you can slip back into the robes of an assassin and venture into the shadows, but you'll get there faster if you preload.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will bring us to feudal Japan, where another of Ubisoft's open worlds awaits us. From the busy cities of the coast to the lush forests that cover the hills and valleys, it's an inviting world, and a lot of us are eager to dive in. If you want to get ahead of your stabby brethren, then this is when the game will be available to preload.

Assassin's Creed Shadows preload times

Source: Ubisoft

Because nothing in life is easy, there are different preload times depending on your region AND your platform.

PC Preload Xbox Preload PS5 Preload GMT March 17 at 4 pm March 4 at 2 pm March 18 at 12 am (local time) EST March 17 at 11 am March 4 at 9 am March 18 at 12 am (local time) CET March 17 at 5 pm March 4 at 2 pm March 18 at 12 am (local time) PST March 17 at 8 am March 4 at 6 pm March 18 at 12 am (local time) EST March 17 at 11 am March 4 at 9 pm March 18 at 12 am (local time)

Assassin's Creed Shadows may have faced some delays, but we are almost at the March 20 release date, and I am hopeful that the extra time will allow Ubisoft to provide us all with a fun experience. I'm quite excited to explore the two contrasting playstyles of the main characters, and I suspect I may turn to brute force when my stealth kills fail me.

The other element of the game that is very intriguing to me is building a base of operations. It seems like a lot of fun, and I always love messing around with things like this in any game that features them.

For more Assassin's Creed guide and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.