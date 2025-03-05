WWE 2K25's Season Pass DLC will feature NBA players & TNA stars
Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Abyss will make their WWE 2K video game debut alongside three NBA star players in 2K25's Season Pass DLC packs.
Visual Concepts and 2K have revealed the full rundown of DLC coming to WWE 2K25, and the list contains some interesting picks. Perhaps most interesting is that apparently one of the DLC packs will include three NBA players as playable wrestlers in the game. This also marks the debut of three TNA stars in a WWE game.
The developers shared the details of WWE 2K25’s Season Pass DLC character packs in a special page on the game’s website this week. Following WWE 2K25’s launch, players who either buy the Bloodline Edition or Deadman Edition (or buy the Season Pass as an add-on separately) will receive five character packs of wrestlers as the packs become ready to launch. Notable in the packs are former TNA stars Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who have appeared in WWE in the last year. Abyss, on the other hand, hasn’t appeared in WWE programming up to this point, making WWE 2K25 his actual WWE debut. Other major notable inclusions are the “Three NBA stars to be announced” in the Dunk & Destruction Pack that includes Great Khali and Abyss. Two guest celebrity characters have also yet to be named at this point.
Here's the full rundown of WWE 2K25 Season Pass DLC packs, their included stars, and the expected release date windows when they’ll launch:
New Wave Pack - May 2025
- Alex Shelley
- Chris Sabin
- Giulia
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
Dunk & Destruction Pack - June 2025
- Abyss
- Great Khali
- Three NBA stars to be announced
Fearless Pack - July 2025
- New Jack
- Jordynne Grace
- Penta
- Bull Nakano
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
Attitude Era Superstars Pack - September 2025
- D'Lo Brown
- Billy Gunn
- Road Dogg
- Victoria
- Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack - November 2025
- Jesse Ventura
- "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff
- Tito Santana
- Junkyard Dog
- Sid Justice
We had a chance to get an early look at what WWE 2K25 offers and speak to its lead developers about a variety of topics. With the game set to launch worldwide on March 14, 2025, stay tuned to the WWE 2K25 topic for more updates and coverage as it drops.
