WWE 2K25's Season Pass DLC will feature NBA players & TNA stars Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Abyss will make their WWE 2K video game debut alongside three NBA star players in 2K25's Season Pass DLC packs.

Visual Concepts and 2K have revealed the full rundown of DLC coming to WWE 2K25, and the list contains some interesting picks. Perhaps most interesting is that apparently one of the DLC packs will include three NBA players as playable wrestlers in the game. This also marks the debut of three TNA stars in a WWE game.

The developers shared the details of WWE 2K25’s Season Pass DLC character packs in a special page on the game’s website this week. Following WWE 2K25’s launch, players who either buy the Bloodline Edition or Deadman Edition (or buy the Season Pass as an add-on separately) will receive five character packs of wrestlers as the packs become ready to launch. Notable in the packs are former TNA stars Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who have appeared in WWE in the last year. Abyss, on the other hand, hasn’t appeared in WWE programming up to this point, making WWE 2K25 his actual WWE debut. Other major notable inclusions are the “Three NBA stars to be announced” in the Dunk & Destruction Pack that includes Great Khali and Abyss. Two guest celebrity characters have also yet to be named at this point.

The Ring Gets Even Bigger! 🌟 Check out our star-studded #WWE2K25 DLC Roster to take your matches to the next level!



The Season Pass is included with the Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition Pre-Order Now! https://t.co/wumUKGQQDq pic.twitter.com/VxoAE3zWYY — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) March 5, 2025

Here's the full rundown of WWE 2K25 Season Pass DLC packs, their included stars, and the expected release date windows when they’ll launch:

New Wave Pack - May 2025

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Dunk & Destruction Pack - June 2025

Abyss

Great Khali

Three NBA stars to be announced

Fearless Pack - July 2025

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Attitude Era Superstars Pack - September 2025

D'Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack - November 2025

Jesse Ventura

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff

Tito Santana

Junkyard Dog

Sid Justice

We had a chance to get an early look at what WWE 2K25 offers and speak to its lead developers about a variety of topics. With the game set to launch worldwide on March 14, 2025, stay tuned to the WWE 2K25 topic for more updates and coverage as it drops.