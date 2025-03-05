Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch will bring barbers & Hardcore Mode Players will be able to give Henry new haircuts and take on a much more difficult challenge when Kingdom Come 2's next update arrives.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has proven to be an amazing RPG experience early in 2025, but Warhorse Studios still has more to offer. The game is set to get a hefty update sometime in March 2025, and with that update will come new barbers to change Henry’s hairstyle, and a Hardcore Mode that will put players’ survival skills to the test.

Warhorse Studios lead designer Prokop Jirsa and PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling went over the details of the upcoming update in a recent Twitch stream, as shared by PC Gamer. The addition of barbers should be pretty self-explanatory. Following the update, at most bathhouses, players can find barbers that will give Henry a haircut in different styles. Whether you want him to look foppish or clean cut, long-haired or shaved head, you’ll be able to.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Hardcore Mode, players will have to choose at least three negative perks that affect their character throughout the game.

Hardcore Mode is another returning feature from the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance meant to give players a more immersive survival experience. You won’t be able to fast travel in this mode. You’ll have to hoof it everywhere, but more than that, you’ll also not have a compass on your screen to give you proper directions and waypoints. You’ll have to read the landmarks around you with your map to figure out where you are and where to go. You can also choose a number of debilitating penalties, such as giving Henry a Bad Back that lowers his carrying capacity, or making him a Numskull, which lowers his experience gain. In the previous game, completing Hardcore Mode with all of the penalties selected gave a reward, so it will be interesting to see if that’s true here, too.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was easily a highlight of early gaming in 2025, and players agree as they pushed the game past a cool million units sold almost immediately. With barbers, Hardcore Mode, and more on the way, stay tuned for further updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.