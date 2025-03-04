New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What are Decorations & how to use them - Monster Hunter Wilds

Learn everything about Decorations from how to get them to what they are and how to equip them in your weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Decorations (also called jewels) are a valuable and powerful piece of the loadout puzzle in Monster Hunter Wilds. These gems can be used to improve your build by offering extra points in certain skills. The trouble with Decorations is that you might not know what they are at first, let alone where to equip them and how to get more.

What are Decorations

The Decoration Appraisal Box after a hunt
The Appraisal Box will assess any Decorations you've received after completing a hunt.
Source: Shacknews

Decorations are jewels you can slot into certain weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds. Each Decoration has a different ability (like on your armor) and rarity. The rarer the jewel, the more potent the effect it offers. You can tell a jewel’s rarity by the number of triangles in its icon.

How to get Decorations

You will receive your first Decorations for hunting the Nu Udra as part of Chapter 2-4: Long-forgotten Flame (here's our guide on where to find the Black Flame if you're struggling). From here on out, any time you finish a hunt, you have a chance to get Decorations as rewards. If you get some, you will see an Appraisal box after the rewards screen, which will reveal the jewels you received.

The Melding Pot screen showing some jewels being sacrified to make a new Decoration
Select any Jewels you want to sacrifice to add points to the meter on the left-side of the screen. You need four points to craft basic Decorations.
Source: Shacknews
The Appraisal Box at the Melding Pot
Once confirmed, the Appraisal Box will reveal what Decoration you melded.
Source: Shacknews

Decorations can be crafted at the Melding Pot in Suja, though this is more like a lucky dip. You can sacrifice jewels you’ve already got and get a random weapon or armor Decoration out of the pot. Speak with the vendor and select what type of jewel you want: one for weapons or one for armor.

In the new screen, select materials to sacrifice to fill the bar on the left-hand side of the screen. You will need to have at least four points to make a single gem. When you’re ready, confirm what will be destroyed and then see what you get in return!

How to use/equip Decorations

Screenshoting where to equip Decorations
Decorations can be equipped in the Change Equipment menu but only on High Rank gear.
Source: Shacknews

Decorations can be slotted into your weapons and armor in the Change Equipment screen inside your tent. Look for the little gem icons beside your gear. Note that only High Rank gear can have jewels slotted into it. So even though you probably got Decorations in Chapter 2, you won’t be using them until you’ve unlocked High Rank content.

There are plenty of ways to tweak and perfect your build in Monster Hunter Wilds, and Decorations are just a small piece of the puzzle. Though they are small, they can have profound effects, especially if you’re trying to eke out a few more points into a certain skill. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for additional information on builds, farming, and more.

