Evening Reading - March 4, 2025

The passing of a legend

RIP George Lowe. “I was dead long before you were born, and I’ll be dead long before you die.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/le14HhTCYo — adult swim (@adultswim) March 4, 2025

It’s with a heavy heart that we bid adieu to George Lowe, who passed at the age of 67. Not only was Lowe the iconic voice of Space Ghost, but he lent his talents to so many things that ultimately made Adult Swim what it was. None of what come after at its best would have happened without him.

RIP George Lowe



He reprises his role as Space Ghost in Jellystone! for the final time pic.twitter.com/Jj491rr6tl — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (@HannaBarberaCap) March 4, 2025

Lowe’s last appearance as his iconic Space Ghost portrayal was in the Jellystone animated series. Just a nonstop series of funny meta jokes.

RIP George Lowe some of the best line deliveries in voice acting. Space Ghost Coast to Coast’s humor was influential and is the launch pad for all Adult Swim.



If you haven’t watched the absurdity of the episode Fire Ant please give it a watch on wherever you can find it. https://t.co/vsI2cAFjC7 pic.twitter.com/tg2ZCPpCN5 — Gene Aversa (@gene9892) March 4, 2025

Not even Conan O’Brian could fully handle the silliness of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.

One of my favorite things about George Lowe was he was constantly doing interviews and press stunts donning a full Space Ghost costume.



His interview with C-Span is one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/TX5L78WhXp — The Dan The Man Show 💥 (@DanManShow) March 4, 2025

One of the funniest things about Lowe was how he wasn’t afraid to be cheesy. He’d get out there and be Space Ghost no matter who was taking to him, and he’d do it with as much effort as you’d expect from a man talking to a news channel dressed as Space Ghost.

R.I.P. George Lowe



One of the great, all-time voices we ever got. pic.twitter.com/Xt0GIwxJkm — retro anime possum (@KaiserBeamz) March 4, 2025

And let’s not forget how much he showed up with cameos in just about everything Adult Swim. Whether it was Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, The Brak Show, and more, Lowe was everywhere on Adult Swim’s programming.

RIP George Lowe pic.twitter.com/dxkPZXtstG — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) March 4, 2025

The amount of non-sequitur conversations that just made for silly moments was what we stayed for. Will never forget George Lowe. One of the best to ever do it.

Nodding to the past

Have you discovered this handsome portrait in Avowed, imbued with an aura of undeniable... coolness?



Happy 11th anniversary to South Park: The Stick of Truth! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/WszAx82UoV — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) March 4, 2025

Have you found Obsidian’s easter eggs in Avowed? Looks like there are quite a few.

What a Wudwud is made of

Those little dudes are trouble, no matter how silly and cute they are.

Thanks, Obama

Wilds is so peak the 44th president plays the game. pic.twitter.com/Hv4HyqYcpT — Wildaise (@coolaise21) March 2, 2025

I mean, what else could Barrack be up to these days? If I was him, I’d go run up my Hunter Rank and help newbies out.

Tony Hawk on the culture of Pro Skater

Tony Hawk continues to be one of the best ambassadors of anything. Can’t wait for the release of THPS 3+4.

