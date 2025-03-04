New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 4, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
1

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We hope you appreciate the good content we’ve strived to arrange for you. There’s always more to come and we’ve got some exciting stuff around the corner. In the meantime, all good posting days must come to an end and ours ends with another pipin’ hot Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The passing of a legend

It’s with a heavy heart that we bid adieu to George Lowe, who passed at the age of 67. Not only was Lowe the iconic voice of Space Ghost, but he lent his talents to so many things that ultimately made Adult Swim what it was. None of what come after at its best would have happened without him.

Lowe’s last appearance as his iconic Space Ghost portrayal was in the Jellystone animated series. Just a nonstop series of funny meta jokes.

Not even Conan O’Brian could fully handle the silliness of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.

One of the funniest things about Lowe was how he wasn’t afraid to be cheesy. He’d get out there and be Space Ghost no matter who was taking to him, and he’d do it with  as much effort as you’d expect from a man talking to a news channel dressed as Space Ghost.

And let’s not forget how much he showed up with cameos in just about everything Adult Swim. Whether it was Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, The Brak Show, and more, Lowe was everywhere on Adult Swim’s programming.

The amount of non-sequitur conversations that just made for silly moments was what we stayed for. Will never forget George Lowe. One of the best to ever do it.

Nodding to the past

Have you found Obsidian’s easter eggs in Avowed? Looks like there are quite a few.

What a Wudwud is made of

Those little dudes are trouble, no matter how silly and cute they are.

Thanks, Obama

I mean, what else could Barrack be up to these days? If I was him, I’d go run up my Hunter Rank and help newbies out.

Tony Hawk on the culture of Pro Skater

Tony Hawk continues to be one of the best ambassadors of anything. Can’t wait for the release of THPS 3+4.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this March 4, 2025. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage and invite you to dig deeper into our space if you enjoy what we’re doing. You can support us through programs like Shacknews Mercury, where you can pitch in as little as a dollar a month to help us out. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. If that’s not enough, there’s also Bubbletron, which lets you create your next billion-dollar idea from a daily randomized set of prompts. Can you figure out the right combo to get the day’s highest valuation and the Money Hat?

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Brain-Computer Interface Agricultural Robot Farm at $5,748,057,000,000.
Honestly, if we had the ability to Cerebro agricultural management, food production would probably skyrocket, or not. Who knows.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a good night and we’ll see you tomorrow with more content.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

