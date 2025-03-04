How to get and what to do with Guild Points - Monster Hunter Wilds Guild Points are an important resource in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Resource balancing is always important in Monster Hunter Wilds, and you will want to ensure that you are earning more of the important resources, like Guild Points, than you are spending. It helps to know how to get them and to know what important things you should spend them on, so let's break it all down.

How to use Guild Points in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Capcom

Guild Points can be used on some very important things that can make your time in Monster Hunter Wilds much easier. These include the following:

Pop-Up Camps, both setting them up and repairing them if they get damaged. There are lots of these to set up, giving you a way to change vital parts of your loadout out in the field.

Weather changes - yes, you will hit a point in the game where you can alter the weather, making finding certain things easier. This will cost Guild Points and quite a lot of them, coming in at 300 points.

High-Rank Investigations

Buying items from Santiago - the support ship won't always be around, but when it is, you can place orders for useful items that you might need.

How to earn Guild Points

There are multiple ways to earn Guild Points, such as:

Doing hunts - hunting monsters and responding to SOS flares will get you some.

Doing quests - assignments and optional quests will reward guild points, so make sure you do as many as you can.

Fishing - fishing is a very good way to get them, as it's a pretty chill activity compared to constantly battling those big monsters.

Capturing Endemic Life - the constant cycling of grabbing endemic life will get you Guild Points as well.

And that's it: a quick run through everything you need to know about Guild Points. For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.